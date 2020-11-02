US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll

Washington: 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads US President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points nationally, according to a new poll.

Biden's support stands at 52 per cent to Trump's 42 per cent among national registered voters, the NBC News and Wall Street Journal poll showed as Election day is just two days away, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

This final pre-election poll found that Biden was ahead of Trump by six points, 51 per cent to 45 per cent, in 12 combined battleground states, namely Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The poll, which was conducted from October 29 to 31, also showed that Biden had the advantage over Trump among Black voters (87 per cent to 5 per cent), young voters ages between 18 and 34 (60 per cent to 32 per cent), seniors (58 per cent to 35 per cent), women (57 per cent to 37 per cent), whites with college degrees (56 per cent to 41 per cent) and independents (51 per cent to 36 per cent).

Trump, however, maintained the edge among white voters (51 per cent to 45 per cent) and whites without degrees (58 per cent to 37 per cent). The poll found that 57 per cent of voters disprove Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 55 per cent in the poll approve his administration's dealing with the economy.

The poll was released as both presidential candidates making last-ditch effort to secure ballots in battleground states. Biden would visit Pennsylvania on Sunday, as Trump had planned five rallies in five key states -- Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.