 US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Wife Dies After Joint Military Strikes
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, and his wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh (78), later died from injuries sustained in the attack. Iran retaliated with ballistic missile and drone strikes across the region, targeting US assets and allies, escalating tensions and raising civilian risks in the Middle East.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei | X/@fr_khamenei

Tehran [Iran]: The wife of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died after her husband was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian state television, as quoted by The Hill.

Press TV said that Khamenei's wife was injured in the US-Israeli attack and later died from those injuries.

The Times of Israel noted that Mansoureh Khojasteh (78), went into a coma since Saturday's strikes, adding that they married in 1964.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following February 28 US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday.

Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

