 US–Israel–Iran Tensions: 3 Indian Seafarers Serving Aboard Foreign-Flagged Vessels Killed In West Asia Conflict
Three Indian seafarers on foreign-flagged vessels were killed and one injured amid escalating West Asia tensions, the Directorate General of Shipping said. Four incidents were reported across the Persian Gulf region. A quick response team has been formed to aid and evacuate Indian sailors as US–Iran strikes intensify regional security risks.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
US–Israel–Iran Tensions: 3 Indian Seafarers Serving Aboard Foreign-Flagged Vessels Killed In West Asia Conflict | Representational image

New Delhi: Three Indian seafarers, serving on board foreign-flagged vessels, were killed and one person was injured amid the escalating tensions in the West Asia region, the Directorate General of Shipping said in a statement.

Directorate General of Shipping said that there have been four incidents in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas involving Indian seafarers.

The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas in light of recent regional and geopolitical developments, where reported threats have included missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns, according to a release.

As per the latest reports, there have been no confirmed instances of casualty, detention, or boarding involving Indian-flagged vessels. Monitoring and verification efforts remain ongoing, and Indian-flagged vessels continue to operate in the region.

The Directorate General of Shipping have constituted a quick response team to carry out immediate response, evacuation coordination, and support function to Indian seafarers stranded in and around the Persian Gulf region as tension rises in West Asia.

The quick response team is headed by the Capt. PC Meena, Deputy Director General (Crew), with the support and guidance of Capt. Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor.

The team will coordinate closely with the office of the Director Seamen's Employment Office (DSEO), RPSL Companies, Families, Shipping companies, trade unions, Indian Missions abroad, concerned port authorities, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure timely communication, assistance, and safe evacuation of Indian seafarers impacted by the prevailing situation, according to a release.

All concerned offices and officials are directed to extend full cooperation to ensure uninterrupted and efficient execution of responsibilities during this critical period.

Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia with multiple strikes reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

US and Israel conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

