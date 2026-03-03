CBSE Postpones March 5 & 6 Board Exams For Class X, XII In Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia And Other Middle East Nations

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday issued a second circular announcing the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled in select Middle East countries, citing the prevailing situation in the region.

Important Update on Class X/XII Exams – Middle East Regions



CBSE has issued Circular-2 today regarding the Class X & XII Board Exams in the Middle East regions.

Details are in attached Circular pic.twitter.com/JAHPj3SBjW — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 3, 2026

In Circular-2 dated March 3, 2026, the Board informed schools affiliated with CBSE in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE that the exams slated for March 5 and March 6 have been deferred.

Exams on March 5 and 6 Deferred

The decision comes as a continuation of the earlier notice issued on March 1. After what the Board described as a “critical review of the current situation” in parts of the Middle East, it decided to postpone the examinations for both Class X and Class XII students scheduled on Thursday and Friday this week.

While the affected papers will not be conducted as per the original timetable, CBSE clarified that fresh dates will be announced later.

Review on March 5

The Board has further declared that they will review the situation on March 5 and then take an appropriate call regarding the examinations that are scheduled to take place from March 7 onwards. This means that, for the time being, the examinations that are scheduled to take place on March 5 and 6 are the ones that are postponed, while a final call is awaited regarding the rest of the examinations.

Advisory to Students and Schools

The CBSE has also advised students to remain in regular contact with their respective schools and to rely only on official communication. Schools have also been directed to spread this information among students and parents.

Further updates are expected after the Board’s review later this week.