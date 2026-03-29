US Weighs Ground Operations Near Iran’s Kharg Island, Troops Deployed To Middle East

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, reports suggest the United States is exploring the possibility of limited ground operations near Iran’s strategic Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by The Washington Post, US officials are preparing contingency plans that could involve weeks-long operations, including targeted raids along Iran’s coastal regions.

The report indicates that such missions may be carried out by a combination of special operations forces and conventional troops, exposing them to risks from Iranian drones, missiles, ground fire and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). However, it remains unclear whether President Donald Trump will approve any such action.

Responding to the report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Pentagon’s role is to provide the Commander-in-Chief with multiple options, adding that no final decision has been taken yet. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has already increased its military presence in the region, deploying US Marines and planning to send thousands of additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that around 3,500 additional troops recently arrived in the Middle East aboard the USS Tripoli as part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The developments come as Pakistan attempts to mediate between Washington and Iran. A two-day diplomatic meeting involving foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt is set to begin Sunday.

Adding to tensions, Iran’s Navy Chief Shahram Irani warned that any US aircraft carrier entering its strike range, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, could be targeted.