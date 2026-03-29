US-Israel-Iran War: 3,500 US Troops Deployed To Middle East; Pentagon Prepares For Iran Ground Ops

IANS

The United States has significantly ramped up its military presence in the Middle East, deploying over 3,500 troops as tensions with Iran escalate, even as reports suggest the Pentagon is preparing for potential ground operations.

3,500 US Troops Arrive In Middle East

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that a task force of around 3,500 Marines and sailors has arrived in its area of responsibility.

The troops are aboard the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), an America-class amphibious assault ship that serves as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The unit includes transport and strike fighter aircraft along with amphibious assault and tactical assets, making it capable of conducting both sea-based strikes and ground operations.

Part Of Broader Military Build-Up

The deployment is part of a wider US military build-up linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Amphibious forces such as those aboard the USS Tripoli are typically used for rapid-response missions, including securing strategic locations, evacuations, and potential assaults on coastal targets.

Reports indicate that additional troop deployments are also under consideration to further strengthen US operational readiness in the region.

Pentagon Weighs Ground Operation Options

According to US media reports, the Pentagon is preparing for the possibility of weeks-long ground operations in Iran.

While a full-scale invasion is unlikely, officials suggest that any ground action could involve targeted raids by Special Operations forces along with conventional infantry units.

Such operations could expose US personnel to significant risks, including Iranian drones, missile attacks, ground fire, and improvised explosive devices.

More Troops May Be Deployed

A report by The Wall Street Journal indicated that the Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East.

These forces could include infantry and armoured units, adding to the roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division already positioned in the region.

The troops are expected to be stationed within striking distance of key Iranian locations, including Kharg Island, a crucial oil export hub.

Mixed Signals From US Leadership

Even as military preparations intensify, US officials have sent mixed signals regarding the trajectory of the conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington could achieve its objectives without deploying ground troops.

However, officials cited in reports indicate that planning for potential escalation is already at an advanced stage, suggesting that military options remain firmly on the table.