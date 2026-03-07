Operation Epic Fury: Is US Deploying 3rd Carrier, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN‑77), To The Middle East Amid Iran War? Here's All We Know |

The US is reportedly preparing to deploy the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN‑77) to the Middle East, marking the third American carrier strike group in the region, a report by The Caspian Post stated. The move will further strengthen Washington’s naval presence, also widely seen as a significant escalation of military signalling toward Iran.

According to media reports, the USS George H.W. Bush is set to cross the Atlantic Ocean and then head toward the eastern Mediterranean.

This is the third American carrier that will be deployed. Earlier, the United States Navy had deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups operating near Iran. One carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is staying longer in the region after its deployment was extended, while another carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, was moved from the South China Sea to the Middle East in January this year. These large nuclear-powered carriers work like floating airbases, allowing the U.S. to launch aircraft and conduct military operations at sea.

The news to deploy USS George H.W. Bush also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)".

Trump also praised the military operations being undertaken by the US in Iran and claimed that the Persian Gulf country has lost its army, navy and communications along with its leaders.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command also announced a major intensification of its military campaign, confirming that thousands of strikes have been conducted against targets inside Iran over the past week. In a statement released on X, the military command detailed the progress of the ongoing mission, designated as "Operation Epic Fury."

"U.S. forces have struck over 3,000 targets in the first week of Operation Epic Fury, and we are not slowing down," US Central Command stated.