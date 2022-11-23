US Visa: Applicant needs to wait over 1,000 days to get an interview call | FPJ

Those who want to visit the United States on a visitor visa - B1 (business) or B2 (tourist) - will have to wait nearly three years, with applicants in India facing a waiting period of nearly 1,000 days.

According to a search on the US State Department website, the wait time for a B1/B2 visa interview is 961 days (as on November 23). Earlier this month, the State Department stated that it is committed to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States while also protecting national security.

The waiting time for Mumbai residents is 999 days, while in Hyderabad it is 994 days. According to the State Department website, Chennai residents must wait 948 days for an appointment, while Kerala residents must wait 904 days.

Estimated wait time is based on actual incoming workload

"For an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate varies weekly, the estimated wait time is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are only estimates and do not guarantee the availability of an appointment "according to the State Department's website.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who visited the US in September, raised the issue of visa application backlog with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The top US diplomat stated that he is "extremely sensitive" to the issue and that they are facing a similar situation around the world as a result of Covid.

US visa processing is rebounding faster

The State Department announced last week that US visa processing is rebounding faster than expected and will reach pre-pandemic levels in Fiscal Year 2023.

It stated that many applicants for US visas are required by law to appear in person. However, local pandemic-era restrictions on public places, such as our overseas consular sections, limited our ability to see visa applicants.