US slaps sanctions on 3 North Korea based hacking groups

Washington: The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on three hacking groups accusing them of having links with North Korea intelligence bureau and stealing millions from banks and other entities around the world.

Lazarus Group and two of its sub-groups, Bluenoroff and Andariel, are controlled by North Korea’s primary intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), which is also involved in arms trading, the US Treasury Department said in a release.

The groups have “likely stole around USD 571 million in cryptocurrency alone, from five exchanges in Asia between January 2017 and September 2018,” said the department.

“Treasury is taking action against North Korean hacking groups that have been perpetrating cyberattacks to support illicit weapon and missile programs,” said Fox News quoting Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.