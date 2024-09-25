US: Shots Fired At Kamala Harris’ Campaign Office In Arizona, Probe Launched; Visuals Surface |

Arizona: Shots were reportedly fired at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona, according to the Tempe Police Department. The incident reportedly occurred after midnight on Monday at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe.

No one was inside the office at the time, as reported by New York Post, but the damage caused by the gunfire raised serious concerns about the safety of the staff and nearby individuals.

Sgt. Ryan Cook, a Public Information Officer for the Tempe Police Department, confirmed the incident and expressed worry over the potential risks to those working in and around the office. Detectives are now analysing the evidence collected at the scene as part of their investigation, and additional security measures have been implemented in the area to protect staff and others.

Shots fired into Kamala Harris Arizona campaign office pic.twitter.com/9Vxpxx9Y0S — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) September 25, 2024

2nd Incident Of Shooting Within 10 Days

The gunshots were discovered by staff workers who arrived at the office and noticed that the front windows appeared to have been hit. This marked the second instance of criminal damage at the same location in recent days.

On September 16, shortly after midnight, the front windows of the office were shot at with a BB gun or pellet gun. In both incidents, no arrests have been made yet, and police are investigating all possible motives behind the attacks.

Recent Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

This shooting follows a recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. A 58-year-old man from Hawaii, Ryan Routh, was arrested after he was found hiding at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-47, a GoPro camera, and other suspicious items. The Secret Service opened fire on Routh as he fled in a car, and he was later apprehended. At the time, Trump was golfing at the venue.

Just days earlier, Trump survived another assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the rally, wounding Trump and two others, and fatally shooting firefighter Corey Comperatore. Crooks was eventually killed by snipers during the incident.