Donald Trump 2nd Assassination Attempt: Police Releases Bodycam Footage Showing Dramatic Arrest Of Suspect Ryan Routh; Watch

Police have released body camera footage showing the arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh, 58-year-old man accused of attempting to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida. This marks the second reported attempt on Trump’s life within two months.

In the footage, Routh appears calm and collected, wearing sunglasses and a pink t-shirt. He is seen walking backward with his hands raised, following police orders before being handcuffed. An officer is heard instructing him, "Take two steps to your right. Go straight back, keep walking," while others rush to detain him.

Routh Hid In The Bushes For Nearly 12 Hours

Routh's arrest took place about 45 minutes after Secret Service agents spotted him near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. According to an India Today report, the suspect had allegedly been hiding in the bushes at the club for nearly 12 hours, armed with a rifle. Trump's unscheduled decision to play golf that day coincided with the discovery of Routh. Agents noticed the muzzle of his rifle, prompting them to fire at him. Routh fled, leading to a pursuit that ended with his capture after a witness provided police with a photo of his vehicle.

At the time of the arrest, Routh was about 300 yards from Trump. His vehicle, bearing a stolen license plate, was the only one in the area. Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered a loaded assault-style rifle, a digital camera, and a bag of food. Routh, a Hawaii resident with a criminal record, was charged with two firearm-related offenses.

Although Routh’s exact motive remains unclear, his social media activity indicates he initially supported Trump in the 2016 election. However, he later became a vocal critic, expressing disappointment with the former president in various posts. The investigation is ongoing as authorities attempt to uncover more details about Routh’s alleged plan and its origins.