US Shooting: Gunman Kills 8 In Different Parts Of Chicago Suburbs; Armed Suspect At Large

US: 8 Killed In Different Parts Of Chicago Suburbs; Armed Suspect At Large

US: A series of devastating shootings has shaken the Chicago suburbs, with a gunman claiming eight lives at three different locations since Sunday. The suspect, whose motive remains unknown, is currently at large, leaving authorities in Illinois on high alert. Joliet Police Chief William Evans revealed that the FBI's fugitive task force is collaborating with local law enforcement to nab the assailant.

Law enforcement agencies, including Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Office, used social media to share information about the unfolding tragedy. Earlier on Monday, Joliet Police posted on Facebook about the ongoing investigation, sharing the suspect's photo and images of a red Toyota Camry, identified as the suspect's vehicle.

Victims Discovered At Multiple Sites

The victims, who all had connections with the assailant, were found at three separate locations - one in Will County on Sunday and two in Joliet on Monday. Authorities, who initially issued a warning about the suspect being armed and dangerous on social media, later provided limited details during a press conference, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing.

Expressing the gravity of the situation, Chief Evans stated, "I've been a policeman for 29 years, and this is probably the worst crime scene I've ever been associated with." The victims discovered in the Joliet homes on Monday were identified as family members. The police did not disclose whether the victims were part of the suspect's family, only stating that there was a connection between them.

Connected Incidents Of Attack

Authorities believe that a separate shooting in Joliet on Sunday, where a man was injured, is linked to the ongoing violence. However, specific evidence and details regarding this connection were not disclosed during the news conference.

Will County Chief Deputy Dan Jungles revealed that deputies had been monitoring one of the houses since Sunday evening, anticipating the suspect's return. When their stakeout yielded no results, they approached the homes and made a grim discovery. The victims in these houses were found dead on Monday and autopsies are pending to determine the duration of their demise, said a report.