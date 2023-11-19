 US: Police Search For Suspect Who Killed Teen Girl, 3 Women In Series Of Shootings Across Multiple Locations In Memphis
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Police Search For Suspect Who Killed Teen Girl, 3 Women In Series Of Shootings Across Multiple Locations In Memphis

US: Police Search For Suspect Who Killed Teen Girl, 3 Women In Series Of Shootings Across Multiple Locations In Memphis

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
X

Memphis: Police in Tennessee launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot and killed four females and critically wounded a fifth at three separate locations during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Friday night.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 pm on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there had been two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, two women were dead and another was critically wounded, while a fifth woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, police said.

Identities and ages of victims not yet known

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for the shootings and began a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, the Memphis police said. The exact times of the shootings at all the crime scenes were not immediately released in a police statement warning the public not to approach Christian, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

Read Also
US Mass Shooting: At Least 22 Dead, Over 50 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire In Lewiston, Maine; Pics...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Police Search For Suspect Who Killed Teen Girl, 3 Women In Series Of Shootings Across Multiple...

US: Police Search For Suspect Who Killed Teen Girl, 3 Women In Series Of Shootings Across Multiple...

Chandrayaan-4: ISRO's Ambitious Mission To Bring Back Soil Samples From Moon

Chandrayaan-4: ISRO's Ambitious Mission To Bring Back Soil Samples From Moon

Cannabis Users Ditch Sleeping Pills To Get A Good Night's Sleep: Study

Cannabis Users Ditch Sleeping Pills To Get A Good Night's Sleep: Study

Daisaku Ikeda, Chief Of Global Japanese Buddhist Organization Soka Gakkai, Dies At 95 In Tokyo

Daisaku Ikeda, Chief Of Global Japanese Buddhist Organization Soka Gakkai, Dies At 95 In Tokyo

Maldives Asks India To Withdraw Military Troops As New President Muizzu Acts On His Promise

Maldives Asks India To Withdraw Military Troops As New President Muizzu Acts On His Promise