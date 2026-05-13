US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Goes Viral For 'Maduro-Like' Nike Tracksuit During High-Profile China Trip With Trump | X @StevenCheung47 & @WhiteHouse

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on May 13 for a high-profile summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He was accompanied by a high-profile delegation that included Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and others. However, Trump’s visit is not the only thing grabbing attention; Rubio is also making headlines, but for a completely different reason.

En route to Beijing, Rubio made a statement, not a political one, as he has in the past, but a fashion statement aboard Air Force One. He was seen wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit similar to the one worn by deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during his capture by US forces earlier this year. Posts comparing the two leaders’ attire have since gone viral online.

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The post was originally shared by Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications, showing Rubio posing for the camera. The post humorously referred to the outfit as the “Nike Tech Venezuela.”

The comparison quickly sparked reactions and memes across social media platforms, with users joking about the unexpected fashion overlap between the two political figures.

About Nike Tech Fleece

Originally introduced in 2013 as part of Nike’s Tech Pack collection, the Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit, which was worn by deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during his transfer, became popular for its sleek silhouette, lightweight warmth, and minimalist aesthetic.