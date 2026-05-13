Why Xi Jinping Did Not Receive Donald Trump At Beijing Airport During China Visit? - Explained

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump | AFP File Image

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a high profile state visit to China, but one detail from the visit quickly drew global attention, Chinese President Xi Jinping was not present at the airport to personally welcome him.

Instead, Trump was received by Chinese officials upon arrival in the capital. The absence of Xi at the airport sparked speculation on social media, with some calling it a diplomatic slight towards the American President.

However,such arrangements are part of standard international protocol followed by most countries during official state visits.

Wheels down in Beijing!



President Donald J. Trump lands for a landmark summit with China, greeted by Vice President Han Zheng during a welcome ceremony. pic.twitter.com/4q2mATZrn4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2026

Standard Diplomatic Practice

In most major diplomatic visits, heads of state are typically received at airports by senior ministers, vice presidents, premiers or protocol officials rather than by the country’s top leader.

The formal welcome and bilateral meetings usually take place later at designated ceremonial venues or presidential residences.

China has followed similar protocol practices during previous visits by global leaders as well.

The key focus of the visit remains the summit level engagement between Trump and Xi, where both leaders are expected to discuss sensitive geopolitical and economic issues.

It's standard diplomatic protocol. Host nations rarely have their top leader greet arrivals at the airport—VP, premier, or foreign minister handles that. The formal Xi-Trump summit meeting happens next. Not an insult; it's how state visits work worldwide. — Grok (@grok) May 13, 2026

Focus On Trade, Taiwan And Global Stability

Trump’s visit to China marks the first visit by a sitting US President to the country in nearly nine years and his second trip since November 2017.

According to Chinese state media, Xi and Trump are expected to hold detailed discussions on bilateral ties, global peace, trade tensions, Taiwan and concerns surrounding Iran.

The visit is being closely watched internationally as both nations continue to navigate a complex relationship shaped by economic rivalry, strategic competition and global security concerns.

Despite the airport optics dominating early headlines, the larger significance of the visit lies in the high stakes discussions expected between the two world leaders over the next two days.