 After Canada & Greenland, US President Donald Trump Turns To Venezuela In '51st State' Push
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HomeWorldAfter Canada & Greenland, US President Donald Trump Turns To Venezuela In '51st State' Push

After Canada & Greenland, US President Donald Trump Turns To Venezuela In '51st State' Push

US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by hinting that Venezuela could become America’s “51st state” after the capture of longtime leader Nicolas Maduro. Trump shared a US-flagged Venezuela map and warned interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, who firmly rejected any merger with the US.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
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President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump's controversial pursuit of a "51st state" has shifted its gaze towards Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the latest target of his expansionist rhetoric. After previous overtures towards Canada and Greenland sparked international friction, Trump has now intensified pressure on Caracas following the dramatic ousting and capture of longtime leader Nicolas Maduro.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the region, Trump shared a provocative map of Venezuela on Truth Social, featuring an inset American flag, while en route to a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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This digital manoeuvre follows his recent assertion to Fox News that he was seriously "considering making Venezuela a new state of the US."

The geopolitical landscape of the oil-rich nation has shifted significantly since a US military raid on the presidential palace led to Maduro's capture.

Trump, who recently declared he was "in control" of the country, issued a stern warning to interim leader Delcy Rodriguez. He cautioned that if "she doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro."

Despite overseeing a "thaw in ties with Washington" and implementing reforms that "reopened Venezuela's mining and oil sectors to foreign companies," Rodriguez has remained firm on national sovereignty.

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She clarified that her country had "never" contemplated joining the union, particularly as its "51st state."

The political transition within Caracas remains fluid. Following calls from the opposition for "fresh elections," Rodriguez stated she "didn't know" the exact timeline for a new vote, though she indicated that "elections would be held 'sometime' soon."

Venezuela is not the first neighbour to face such suggestions. Trump's fixation previously focused on a "merger of Canada and the United States," a topic he raised as recently as October 2025 during a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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While Carney "laughed off" the idea, Trump's persistence has already drawn the ire of the European Union, which previously threatened a "trade war" over his interest in Greenland.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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