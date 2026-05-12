'This Is Real!' New York Pop-Up Library Showcases 3.5 Million Pages Of Jeffrey Epstein Records; Calls It 'Trump & Epstein Memorial Reading Room'

A temporary exhibition in New York City has sparked renewed national debate after unveiling millions of pages tied to financier Jeffrey Epstein and his network of associations. The installation, titled “The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” is currently operating as a limited-time public exhibit in Tribeca, drawing intense public curiosity and political discussion.

Massive archive put on public display

The pop-up reading room presents documents released earlier this year by the United States Department of Justice under transparency measures connected to the Epstein case. Organisers say the exhibition contains nearly 3.5 million printed pages compiled into more than 3,400 bound volumes weighing roughly 17,000 pounds.

Visitors entering the gallery encounter floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with the records, alongside visual timelines exploring Epstein’s connections with powerful figures, including former US President Donald Trump, a relationship that has remained a subject of public debate for years.

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Access to the exhibit requires advance registration. For security reasons, the exact location is shared only with confirmed attendees shortly before their scheduled visit.

Transparency and accountability

The project was created by the nonprofit Institute for Primary Facts, which focuses on public education through immersive exhibitions. Organisers say transforming digital court files into a physical archive was meant to make the scale of the case impossible to ignore.

“The truth is hard to deny when it’s printed and bound for you to see,” the organisation stated while announcing the project.

Event organiser David Garrett described the installation as an attempt to encourage democratic accountability. “We’re a pro-democracy organisation… using real-life experiences to help people understand corruption and the dangers to democracy,” he said, adding that the exhibit aims to generate “public outcry to have real accountability.”

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Restricted access to sensitive files

Although the exhibition welcomes the general public between May 8 and May 21, not all documents are freely accessible. Some materials reportedly contained names that were insufficiently redacted, prompting organisers to limit direct viewing to journalists, lawyers, and vetted professionals.

Regular visitors can still walk through the space and observe the volumes, gaining a visual sense of the investigation’s vast scope.

The reading room arrives amid ongoing public scrutiny over how Epstein’s crimes and connections were investigated and prosecuted. By transforming legal records into a physical experience, organisers hope to keep attention fixed on unresolved questions surrounding one of the most controversial criminal cases in modern American history.