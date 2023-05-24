US: Ron DeSantis to launch presidential campaign with Elon Musk in unconventional Twitter Spaces talk

Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis |

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent right-wing figure, has announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. His campaign kick-off event will take place in a live appearance alongside billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday. The unexpected choice of platform and partnership with Musk adds an element of risk to DeSantis's carefully scripted rollout.

Unconventional Campaign Launch

DeSantis plans to launch his campaign during a Twitter Spaces talk moderated by tech entrepreneur and DeSantis supporter David Sacks. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, will join the conversation. While Musk expressed his interest in Twitter being a platform for important announcements, he has refrained from endorsing any specific candidate. The interview with Musk is seen as a way to reach a large online audience, a report in Guardian stated.

Event Details

Following a gathering of donors in Miami, DeSantis is expected to release an announcement video on Wednesday. Later in the evening, he will be interviewed by former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy on Fox News. Plans for a kick-off rally in DeSantis's hometown, Dunedin, have also been reported. After the Memorial Day holiday, the governor intends to visit early voting states as part of his campaign.

Read Also US FDA approves Shilpa Medicare's Pemetrexed Injection

DeSantis's Standing in the Republican Primary

In Republican primary polling, DeSantis has consistently held a distant second place behind former President Donald Trump. However, Trump faces legal challenges and potential indictments related to election subversion and the January 6 insurrection. DeSantis aims to leverage his hard-right record as Florida governor to appeal to Republican voters, while Trump's suspension from Twitter has limited his reach.

Controversies and Challenges

Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter has been marked by controversy and frequent changes at the company. Some critics, including Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost and Republican operative Rick Wilson, view the conversation between Musk and DeSantis as risky and potentially detrimental to the governor's campaign. Nevertheless, DeSantis enters the race with a successful track record as governor and a focus on culture-war-inspired policies.

Policy Positions and Potential Challenges

DeSantis has implemented conservative policies on various issues, including gender, LGBTQ+ rights, history education, abortion, gun control, and voter suppression. Critics argue that these policies, such as the "don't say gay" law and the six-week abortion ban, may alienate voters in a general election. Recent polling indicates disapproval among women voters on several of these issues.