US: Renowned Indian-Origin Physician, Dr Ramesh Peramsetty Shot Dead In Alabama

US: Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, an Indian-origin physician from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Friday. The details on his killer are yet not known.

Dr Ramesh, a well-respected figure in the healthcare community, was found dead at the scene. He was a prominent doctor who operated multiple hospitals across the United States and was one of the founders and medical director of the Crimson Care Network, a group of local medical officers.

Who Was Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty?

According to an NDTV report, Dr Ramesh had a long and distinguished career in medicine. He graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College in 1986 and had over 38 years of experience in the field. He specialised in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine, working in Tuscaloosa and several other locations.

He was affiliated with the Regional Medical Center and held a Diploma in Child Health (DCH). His contributions to the medical profession, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, earned him notable recognition and he received several awards for his work.

Crimson Care Network Pays Heartfelt Tribute

The Crimson Care Network, where Dr Ramesh was a key figure, expressed deep sorrow over his passing. In a Facebook post, the team acknowledged the outpouring of love and support they had received and requested privacy for the Peramsetty family as they grieve. They also indicated that more statements would be made in the coming days to honour his memory.

Dr Ramesh's impact extended beyond his medical practice. In recognition of his contributions to the community, a street in Tuscaloosa was named after him. His philanthropic efforts included a donation of Rs 14 lakh to Menakuru High School in Andhra Pradesh, where he had studied and funding for the construction of a Sai temple in his village.

Dr Ramesh is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters, all of whom are settled in the United States.