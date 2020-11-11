US records new high of over 200,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The United States on Tuesday hit a record number of new coronavirus cases, adding 201,961 cases in 24 hours.
According to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University, US exceeded its previous daily record of new Covid-19 cases. The high number, partly due to data delayed over the weekend, took total cases in the US to 10,238,243, with 239,588 deaths.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 infection rate on 7-day average in New York City was 2.31 percent, up from 2.21 percent one day earlier, tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio.
On Monday, the mayor hinted that a second wave of the coronavirus might be on the way, saying that "Citywide positivity rate is now above 2 per cent. We're seeing community spread."
"We can stop a second wave of #COVID-19 in New York City, but we have to act NOW," he said.
Up to Monday, there had been 24,085 coronavirus deaths and 272,375 confirmed cases in New York City, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
