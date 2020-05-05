US Presidential elections: Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden pressed to select a black woman as his running mate

Detroit: After a devastating start to the Democratic primary, Joe Biden's campaign was revived when black voters in South Carolina and throughout the South overwhelmingly sided with him.

Now that he's the presumptive Democratic nominee, black voters and leaders are pressing for him to pick a black woman as his running mate.

Biden launched a committee last week to begin vetting possible candidates for the vice presidency, a process he has said will likely last through July. He has already committed to picking a woman.

But black voters and leaders say he needs to go further and pick a black woman.

They argue that Biden's success - and that of the Democratic Party as a whole - depends on black people turning out to vote in November. They want a tangible return for their loyalty, not just a thank you for showing up on Election Day.