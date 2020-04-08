Berned out: Sanders ends campaign bid for 2020 US elections; clears way for Joe Biden to go up against Trump

Senator Bernie Sanders one of the forerunners vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 US presidential elections ended his campaign on Wednesday, according to a CNN report.
This appears to clear the path for former US Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
The Democratic nominee will go up against President Donald Trump.
According to CNN, Sanders announced the same during a call with his campaign staff.
Taking to Twitter Sanders also confirmed the same.
"Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on," he said, adding a longer video message to his tweet.
President Trump however thanked Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had earlier dropped out of the race.
"Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!" he tweeted.
Warren for her part applauded Sanders for "fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign".
"Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party," she added.
Fellow party member and Sanders' for rival when it came to the nomination, Joe Biden has so far not remarked on the withdrawal.
Further details awaited.
