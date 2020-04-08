Berned out: Sanders ends campaign bid for 2020 US elections; clears way for Joe Biden to go up against Trump

Senator Bernie Sanders one of the forerunners vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 US presidential elections ended his campaign on Wednesday, according to a CNN report.

This appears to clear the path for former US Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

The Democratic nominee will go up against President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Sanders announced the same during a call with his campaign staff.

Taking to Twitter Sanders also confirmed the same.

"Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on," he said, adding a longer video message to his tweet.