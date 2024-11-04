 US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Says He Won't Mind If A Bullet Went Through Crowd Of Journalists Before Hitting Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Presidential Election 2024: Trump Says He Won't Mind If A Bullet Went Through Crowd Of Journalists Before Hitting Him

US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Says He Won't Mind If A Bullet Went Through Crowd Of Journalists Before Hitting Him

US Presidential Election 2024 is drawing close and former president Donald Trump's comments are getting increasingly controversial. He has now suggested that if an assassin fires a bullet at him in a rally, he won't mind if it passed through crowd of journalists.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Former US president Donald Trump |

US Presidential Election 2024: As the election day nears, former US president and Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump appears to be turning up the heat with controversial comments he is known for. In a rally in Pennsylvania, a swing state, Trump apparently indicated that a bullet targeted at him at that rally will have to pass through crowd of journalists and that wouldn't 'mind that so much'. The rally took place on Sunday (local time).

The latest controversial comment came during Trump's 90-minute speech at the rally. The former president has survived two assassination attempts one of which nearly claimed his life. The bullet grazed his right ear.

Since his narrow brush with death, Trump has been delivering speeches from behind bulletproof glass panes. The arrangement was same during the Pennsylvania rally.

During his speech, Trump claimed that there were gaps between the glass-panes protecting him. Reuters reported that some of the journalists attending the rally had a line of sight to the former president through the gap.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Police Apprehend Two Minors For Dragging 2 Traffic Police Personnel On Car's Bonnet Near Ber Sarai
Delhi Hit-And-Run: Police Apprehend Two Minors For Dragging 2 Traffic Police Personnel On Car's Bonnet Near Ber Sarai
Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit
Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit
AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi
'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi

It is at this time that Trump said that in order for someone to shoot him at the rally, the person will have to shoot the bullet through the crowd of journalists.

"To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news and I don't mind that so much," he said as quoted by Reuters.

The words 'fake news' are being taken as having referred to journalists present at the rally.

Even when he was president, Trump has repeatedly called mainstream media 'fake news' outlets without giving any evidence.

Trump Campaign Says Trump Looked Out For Media Safety

Steven Cheung, spokesperson of the Trump campaign claimed that Trump was looking out for safety of the media.

"The president’s statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the media being harmed, or anything else. It was about threats against him that were spurred on by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats," he said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

Read Also
US Presidential Election 2024: Here's What Early Voting Is Indicating
article-image

Trump's comments have become increasingly controversial as November 5 draws closer. Arizona's top prosecutor has even opened an investigation against Trump after he indicated that Liz Cheney, a Republican Party member and fierce Trump critic, should face guns in a fight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Says He Won't Mind If A Bullet Went Through Crowd Of...

US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Says He Won't Mind If A Bullet Went Through Crowd Of...

Canada: Hindu Organisations Ban Politicians From Using Temple Facilities For 'Political Purposes'...

Canada: Hindu Organisations Ban Politicians From Using Temple Facilities For 'Political Purposes'...

US Presidential Election 2024: With One Day To Go, Opinion Polls Predict Close Fight

US Presidential Election 2024: With One Day To Go, Opinion Polls Predict Close Fight

US Presidential Election 2024: Here's What Early Voting Is Indicating

US Presidential Election 2024: Here's What Early Voting Is Indicating

From Gujarat To Germany: A Journey Of Cultural Discovery And Academic Growth

From Gujarat To Germany: A Journey Of Cultural Discovery And Academic Growth