US President Joe Biden Wears 'Trump 2024' Cap, Trump Campaign Thanks Him For 'Support'

US President Joe Biden wearing a 'Trump 2024' cap on September 11, 2024. | X (@piersmorgan)

In what can probably add to a long list of interesting public incidents surrounding US president Joe Biden, the head of the most powerful country on Earth is now in news for wearing a 'Trump 2024' cap. The US president wore the cap of his arch nemesis, former prez Donald Trump, in an event in Pennsylvania on a date none other than 9/11.

There is a context to this ofcourse. But it remains a fact that Biden did wear a 'Trump 2024' cap.

Why did Joe Biden wear a Trump 2024 cap?

Biden was attending a memorial event in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At that event, Biden spoke about the horrific terror attack on September 11, 2001. The role of firefighters in the immediate aftermath of the terror attack was instrumental in saving many lives. And many firefighters lost their own while trying to save others.

Biden was speaking at a fire station in Shanksville. During his speech, he lauded the efforts of firefighters and spoke of bipartisan (support from all sides of US politics) unity in the country. Biden said that America needed to return to the unity it had in 2001, irrespective of which party the citizens preferred.

At this time, Biden swapped a Harris campaign hat with a Trump supporter's 'Trump 2024' one. The Trump supporter asked Biden if he would wear the hat in the very spirit of unity the president was talking about. A smiling Biden obliged and wore the patent red cap which had the words 'Trump 2024' prominently written on it.

Joe Biden just put on a Trump 2024 campaign cap. This is not a joke… he really did. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/p1XLFRamwR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2024

Trump campaign latches on

Donald Trump's presidential campaign was quick to grab the opportunity to score a brownie point and posted the photo on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) thanking Biden for his 'support' to the campaign.

Thanks for the support, Joe! pic.twitter.com/GeNDXWEHVi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Trump campaign's post has led to amused reactions from Trump supporters

"Omg Joe is MAGA now!!! Trump 2024 is the way!" wrote a social media user in comments.

Some expressed surprise that the president would actually do such a thing considering the symbolism behind it.

"I thought this was photoshopped, but no!" said a user on X.

There were also many who attempted to provide context to the image and explained how and why Biden wore 'Trump 2024' cap.