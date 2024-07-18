 US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Posts 'I'm sick' On X
US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Posts 'I'm sick' On X

The White House has said that President Joe Biden is experiencing 'mild' Covid symptoms but will continue to carry out all his duties while self-isolating.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
(File photo) US President Joe Biden | PTI

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid, said the White House in a post on social media platform X. The president himself made a post sometime later. The post read 'I'm sick'.

"President Biden is vaccinated, boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time...," said the White House post on X.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)

