US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Posts 'I'm sick' On X

(File photo) US President Joe Biden | PTI

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid, said the White House in a post on social media platform X. The president himself made a post sometime later. The post read 'I'm sick'.

"President Biden is vaccinated, boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time...," said the White House post on X.

President Biden is vaccinated, boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test.



He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.



A note from @POTUS' Doctor:… — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2024

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)