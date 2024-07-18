US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Posts 'I'm sick' On X

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid, said the White House in a post on social media platform X. The president himself made a post sometime later. The post read 'I'm sick'.
"President Biden is vaccinated, boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time...," said the White House post on X.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)