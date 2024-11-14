US President-Elect Donald Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz As Attorney General Of United States & Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State

Matt Gaetz (L) & Marco Rubio (R) |

Washington, DC: After his victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General of the United States.

In addition, Trump announced other key appointments for his 2024 administration, including Senator Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State and former Congresswoman Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice," Trump said in a statement.

It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end the Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," he added.

Trump On Rubio's Leadership Qualities

Regarding Rubio's nomination as Secretary of State, Trump highlighted his leadership qualities, saying, "It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State."

"Marco is a Highly Respected Leader and a very powerful Voice for Freedom. He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries. I look forward to working with Marco to Make America, and the World, Safe and Great Again!," Trump said.

In response, Rubio expressed his gratitude and commitment to the role. "Leading the US Department of State is a tremendous responsibility, and I am honoured by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else," he said.

Donald Trump On Tulsi Gabbard

While announcing Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Trump praised Gabbard's commitment to fighting for the country and the freedoms of all Americans over the past two decades. "I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans," he said.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" said Trump.

Notably, Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Trump's return to the White House marks only the second time in US history that a president has served two non-consecutive terms. The first such instance was Grover Cleveland, who served as president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

