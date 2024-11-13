US President-Elect Donald Trump Announces Key Appointments: Pete Hegseth As Defense Secretary, John Ratcliffe As CIA Director - Full Details Inside

John Ratcliffe (L) & Pete Hegseth (R) | X @adriatikk & @libsoftiktok

Washington, DC: Following his victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump is moving swiftly with finalizing his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025.

On Tuesday evening, Trump made several key announcements, including the nomination of former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin as Administrator of the United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA), and Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense.

US President-Elect Donald Trump On Pete Hegseth

While nominating Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, Trump said, "Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country."

"I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down." Trump said in a statement.

"Pete is a graduate of Princeton University and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman's Badge. Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our Military and Veterans." he added.

William Jospeh McGinley Appointed As White House Counsel

Trump also announced William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, stating, "I am pleased to announce that William Joseph McGinley will serve as my White House Counsel. Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement."

"He served in my first term as White House Cabinet Secretary and played a major role in our election victory as the RNC's Outside Counsel for Election Integrity. Bill has served as General Counsel at the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been a partner at two international law firms, and will work with me as we Make America Great Again!" he added.

Trump On John Ratcliffe

Trump also praised John Ratcliffe, nominating him as Director of the CIA. "I am pleased to announce that former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation to catching the FBI's abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public," Trump said in a statement.

"When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden's laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People. For these and many other reasons, it was my great honour in 2020 to award John the National Security Medal, the Nation's highest honour for distinguished achievement in the field of Intelligence and National Security. I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions. He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," he added.

Lee Zeldin Named As Administrator Of The EPA

Trump also named Lee Zeldin as Administrator of the EPA, saying, "Former Congressman from New York, Lee Zeldin, will be appointed to serve as The Administrator of The United States Environmental Protective Agency (EPA). Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way."

"I have known Lee Zeldin for a long time, and have watched him handle, brilliantly, some extremely difficult and complex situations. I am very proud to have him in the Trump Administration, where he will quickly prove to be a great contributor!," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)