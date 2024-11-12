Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor

Mike Waltz |

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Representative Mike Waltz from Florida, a three-term Republican and head of the India Caucus, to be his National Security Advisor (NSA), said reports.

Who Is Mike Waltz?

A retired Army National Guard officer and former Green Beret, Waltz has an extensive military background with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa. Waltz’s military service earned him four Bronze Stars and prepared him with a strong defence mindset, which aligns closely with Trump’s vision of enhancing American security.

As a Congressman, Waltz has played a key role on defense-related committees. He chairs the House Armed Services subcommittee on readiness and sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as reported by The Associated Press. Known for his hawkish stance on national security, Waltz has emphasized the importance of strong alliances, particularly with India, to counter China's growing influence.

Waltz has been a consistent advocate for deepening US-India defense and security cooperation, having co-chaired the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans. In this role, he was instrumental in organizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Capitol Hill during his 2023 US visit.

Welcome to Congress, PM Modi!



As Republican Co-Chair of the India Caucus, I’m thrilled @SpeakerMcCarthy invited @narendramodi to address Congress today.



This will be the most important partnership for the U.S. in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/uw5cuET8wU — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) June 22, 2023

His support for India as a strategic ally reflects his belief in fostering regional stability through partnerships with democratic nations. Waltz sees the US-India alliance as critical for mutual economic and security benefits, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, where both countries aim to counter China’s assertiveness.

A Strong China Critic

Waltz’s tough stance on China has been well-documented. He called for a US boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing China’s role in the spread of Covid-19 and its alleged human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims. His criticism of the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan further underscores his commitment to assertive foreign policy decisions that he believes protect American interests and maintain global stability.

If appointed, Waltz’s presence as National Security Advisor could bring a more robust, proactive approach to America’s foreign policy, emphasizing a powerful military strategy alongside key alliances. This likely includes joint initiatives with India on defence, intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts, particularly relevant in Asia.

Waltz’s experience as a military veteran and his work with defecse officials in the Pentagon, during the tenures of Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates, have provided him with insights that could be invaluable to Trump’s administration.

Role of the National Security Advisor (NSA)

The National Security Advisor (NSA) is a senior official within the executive branch who advises the President on domestic, foreign, and military policies related to national security. The NSA plays a critical role in coordinating between government agencies on security issues, formulating policy recommendations and ensuring that the President's security policies are effectively implemented. The NSA also frequently participates in international negotiations, symbolizing the US’s commitment to safeguarding its interests on the global stage.