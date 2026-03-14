US President Donald Trump Cracks Down On Fake 'Made In America' Labels

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at stopping fraudulent claims that products are “Made in America.”

The order directs federal agencies to step up enforcement against sellers and manufacturers that falsely advertise products as American-made.

The White House said the measure is designed to protect consumers and businesses that actually manufacture goods in the United States.

“Americans have a right to clear, accurate, substantiated, and accessible information regarding whether products advertised as ‘Made in America’ are actually made in the United States,” the executive order said.

Under the order, the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) must prioritize enforcement cases involving false American-origin claims. These include labels such as “Made in America,” “Made in the USA.,” or similar claims.

The FTC may also propose new regulations targeting online marketplaces. The order says the failure of an online platform to verify country-of-origin claims could be considered an “unfair or deceptive act or practice” under US law.

The administration said the step addresses growing problems in online commerce.

“In the age of the modern digital marketplace, foreign manufacturers and sellers represent that their products are made in the United States to target patriotic consumers when, in fact, those products are largely produced and manufactured in other countries,” the order said.

The White House said many Americans rely on such labels when deciding what products to buy. False claims, it said, mislead consumers and harm US manufacturers.

“American businesses building, growing, and manufacturing all, or virtually all, aspects of their products onshore are entitled to the undiluted branding benefits that come with supporting the American economy,” the order said.

The executive order also targets federal procurement.

Agencies that manage government-wide contracts must periodically review country-of-origin claims on products sold to the federal government. If vendors falsely claim American origin, the products must be removed from government procurement lists.

Those companies may also be referred to the Department of Justice for possible action under the False Claims Act.

The White House said the order is intended to strengthen consumer trust and protect companies that manufacture products in the United States.

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A White House fact sheet said the measure is meant to ensure that “Made in America” claims are reliable and meaningful.

“This Executive Order ensures that ‘Made in America’ is more than a label — it’s a promise,” the fact sheet said.

Officials said the order fits within the administration’s broader economic policy focused on domestic manufacturing.

During his first term, Trump signed several executive orders promoting “Buy American and Hire American” policies. His administration also used tariffs to protect key sectors such as steel, aluminum, copper, and autos.

The White House says those policies aim to bring investment and manufacturing jobs back to the United States while strengthening the domestic industry.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)