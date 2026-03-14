 US-Iran-Israel War: 'She's Beautiful'; US President Donald Trump & Jake Paul Share Light-Hearted Exchange About Melania Trump & Jutta Leerdam- Video
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HomeSportsUS-Iran-Israel War: 'She's Beautiful'; US President Donald Trump & Jake Paul Share Light-Hearted Exchange About Melania Trump & Jutta Leerdam- Video

US-Iran-Israel War: 'She's Beautiful'; US President Donald Trump & Jake Paul Share Light-Hearted Exchange About Melania Trump & Jutta Leerdam- Video

During a viral conversation, Donald Trump praised Jutta Leerdam, fiancée of Jake Paul, calling her “beautiful” while joking that such compliments can be risky in politics. Paul responded with a friendly remark, saying Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, is “beautiful as well.” The lighthearted exchange between the two quickly gained attention online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
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OnlyMelaniaTR/Jake Paul/X/Instagram

US President Donald Trump and YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul shared a light-hearted exchange about each other’s partners during a recent conversation that quickly went viral online.

The moment came during a casual discussion between the two, where Trump praised Paul’s fiancée, Dutch Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. While complimenting her, the US president jokingly remarked about the risks of using certain words in politics.

“She’s (Jutta) a great person. Beautiful. You’re not allowed to say beautiful. It’s the end of your political career, but you know what? She’s beautiful,” Trump said. Paul responded in a similarly friendly tone by complimenting Trump’s wife, Melania Trump. “Melania’s beautiful as well,” Paul replied.

The conversation quickly drew attention online as fans reacted to the unexpected interaction between a sitting US president and a social-media-turned-boxing star. The exchange was widely shared across social media, with viewers noting the relaxed tone and mutual compliments between the two men.

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