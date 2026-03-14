US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Questions Jake Paul About Running For Office, Shares Advice On Timing & Career Shift; Video

Jake Paul/X

In a revealing conversation, US President Donald Trump asked YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul if he had ever considered entering politics, sparking a discussion about ambition, timing, and career transitions.

The discussion began with Paul reflecting on Trump’s diverse career: “You went from boxing promotion, Apprentice, TV shows, and real estate. I see myself wanting to get more into this world. I think it's the biggest way to create impact and change.”

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Trump responded directly, probing Paul about his own political aspirations: “Would you ever run for office?” Paul admitted he had thought about it and sought advice from the president: “I think so! That's why I'm asking for some advice. How did you make that transition?” Trump candidly shared the urgency that drove his political move: “So yeah, I had to do it! I had one shot left. If I had waited longer, it wouldn't have been good.”

The exchange offered a glimpse into the mindset of individuals weighing a shift from private enterprise and entertainment into politics. Fans on social media quickly highlighted the conversation for its mix of mentorship and insight into career decision-making.

Paul’s comments also suggest that he is seriously considering a future in politics, following in Trump’s footsteps of leveraging fame and influence into public office. The discussion underscores the growing crossover between entertainment, sports, and political ambitions in the modern era.