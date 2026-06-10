US President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump on June 10 (IST) took to his social media platform Truth Social to extend praise and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, lauding his leadership and longevity in office.
In his post, Trump described Narendra Modi as a “strong, healthy, and wise man,” adding that he is “a great one” and would have “many years of greatness and success ahead of him.”
The message was framed as a personal note of admiration and friendship, highlighting the continuing political rapport between the two leaders.