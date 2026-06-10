'Nehru Had One-Party Dominance, Modi Faced Coalition Politics': Raghav Chadha Celebrates As PM Becomes Longest-Serving Elected PM

A political tribute marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 4,399 consecutive days in office has sparked widespread discussion online, with supporters hailing the achievement as a landmark moment in India's democratic journey and critics questioning the narrative surrounding the milestone.

The message, shared by a BJP leader, claimed that Modi had surpassed India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history.

The post described India as a uniquely diverse and complex democracy, arguing that winning the trust of more than 1.4 billion people across multiple languages, faiths, castes and regions is an extraordinary feat.

Focus On Three Consecutive Electoral Mandates

Central to the tribute was the emphasis on Modi's electoral victories in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

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The post portrayed these successive mandates as repeated endorsements from voters, arguing that retaining public trust over three national elections in a highly competitive political environment is a rare achievement.

It also contrasted Modi's political journey with that of Nehru, contending that contemporary India presents a far more fragmented and competitive electoral landscape marked by strong regional parties and coalition politics.

According to the post, Modi's ability to secure outright majorities in 2014 and 2019 and subsequently lead a victorious coalition in 2024 reflects sustained public confidence in his leadership.

Praise For Leadership And Governance

The message further praised the Prime Minister's commitment to public service and described his tenure as one shaped by tireless dedication to national development.

Concluding on a celebratory note, the post expressed hope for Modi's continued good health and future electoral success, while saluting what it called the wisdom of Indian voters.

The tribute quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments.

Netizens Bring Up NEET Paper Leak Controversy

However, the celebratory post also triggered criticism from sections of social media users.

Several netizens used the occasion to highlight issues they believe deserved greater public attention, including the controversy surrounding the NEET examination paper leak.

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Commenters pointed out that while leaders and party supporters were commemorating Modi's tenure milestone, the Prime Minister had not personally posted on social media regarding the NEET paper leak controversy, which had generated nationwide concern among students and parents.

Many users contrasted the congratulatory messages with demands for greater public communication on examination integrity, accountability and student-related issues.

Others defended the Prime Minister, arguing that the government had already taken action through relevant ministries and investigative agencies and that the milestone was separate from ongoing policy matters.