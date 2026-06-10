'Jan Seva Is The Greatest Test Of Good Governance,' Says PM Modi As He Marks Historic Milestone As India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office.

Marking the historic milestone, Modi shared a message on X, stressing the importance of public service, humility and dedication in governance. He said that public service remains the greatest test of good governance and that only those who work with commitment, discipline and a sense of duty can earn the trust of the people.

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The achievement coincides with the completion of 12 years of the Modi-led government at the Centre. Modi first assumed office in 2014 and subsequently secured electoral victories in 2019 and 2024, becoming the first Prime Minister since Nehru to win three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he led an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before India's first general elections were held.

Although former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spent more than 14 years in office overall, her tenure was not continuous, making Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

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The Modi government's tenure has been marked by several major infrastructure and development projects, including the new Parliament building, the Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.

To mark the occasion, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is holding a key meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The gathering is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, as well as leaders of alliance partners.

The NDA is likely to pass a resolution congratulating Modi on surpassing Nehru's record while reviewing the alliance's achievements, governance initiatives and future policy priorities.