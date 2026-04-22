US President Donald Trump Announces Iran Will Not Execute 8 Women Protestors

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump, on April 22, informed the world that the eight women protestors who were reportedly going to be executed in Iran would be spared by the Iranian leadership. President Trump said that four out of eight would be released immediately, and the remaining four women would be sentenced to one month in prison.

President Trump praised Iran and its leaders for acknowledging his request to halt the executions.

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This follows after President Trump urged Iranian leaders to spare and release eight women protestors facing execution, calling their release “a great start to the second round of US–Iran direct negotiations in Islamabad,” which never happened.

Trump Hints At Fresh US–Iran Talks Amid Ongoing Tensions

Amid continuing tensions with Iran, Donald Trump has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of renewed peace talks, suggesting that US–Iran discussions could restart soon.

As per a New York Post report, a new round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran may be held in Pakistan as early as Friday. Citing Trump and unnamed Pakistani sources, the report said both sides could begin talks within the next 36 to 72 hours.

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This development comes shortly after Trump extended the ongoing ceasefire with Iran indefinitely. In a post on Truth Social, he said he had instructed US forces to maintain a blockade and stay fully prepared while diplomatic efforts continue. He further stated that the ceasefire would remain in place until his peace proposal is formally introduced and negotiations produce a meaningful outcome.