Ceasefire On Brink As Trump Sets Deadline, Iran Divided On Talks: Report

US President Donald Trump has given Iran only a few days to unify and return to negotiations, warning that the ceasefire will not last indefinitely, according to a report by Axios. According to the report, US officials said the window is “three to five days,” after which the truce could collapse if Tehran fails to respond.

Quoting US officials, the report said Trump is willing to briefly extend the ceasefire to allow Iran to present a coherent counter-offer. “It is not going to be open-ended,” a source said, underscoring Washington’s impatience with delays.

Deal Still Possible, But Uncertain

Despite tensions, US negotiators believe a deal to end the conflict and address Iran’s nuclear programme remains achievable. However, doubts persist over whether Iran’s leadership currently has the capacity to take unified decisions.

Deepening Rift In Tehran

As per Axios, a major hurdle is the growing divide within Iran’s leadership. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and civilian negotiators are at odds over strategy, with neither side appearing to have direct access to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is reportedly unresponsive.

The split reportedly became evident after initial talks in Islamabad, when IRGC leaders rejected proposals discussed by Iran’s negotiators.

Talks Collapse Amid Confusion

The rift surfaced publicly when Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced reopening the Strait of Hormuz, only for the IRGC to refuse implementation and criticise him. Iran subsequently failed to respond to the latest US proposal and did not commit to further talks.

Ceasefire Hinges On Iran’s Response

According to Axios, US officials and mediators are now waiting for Khamenei to break his silence and provide direction. While Trump believes economic pressure through a naval blockade gives the US leverage, failure to resume talks within the deadline could push the situation back toward escalation.