 US: Mistaken For Homeless, 34-Year-Old Customer Dumped Outside By Texas Restaurant Staff After He Fainted At His Table
According to the Houston Police Department, he allegedly fainted at his table after consuming a meal at the restaurant on 7 August. Instead of calling 911 for medical assistance, the staff reportedly carried him outside along with his belongings.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Jessie Mobley Jr | Jessie Mobley Jr./Facebook

Texas: A tragic incident has come to light from Texas, US. A 34-year-old man died outside a hair and beauty college near the KFFO Afro Steakhouse in Houston. Reportedly, staff at the restaurant believed he was homeless and abandoned him outside instead of calling an ambulance when he collapsed inside the premises.

The man has been identified as Jessie Mobley Jr. According to the Houston Police Department, he allegedly fainted at his table after consuming a meal at the restaurant on 7 August. Instead of calling 911 for medical assistance, the staff reportedly carried him outside along with his belongings.

Police say that the employees at the restaurant did not contact emergency services because they mistakenly assumed Mr Mobley was homeless. He was later found dead the following morning by a student from a neighbouring beauty school.

Mobley's parents claim that their son’s body was already decaying and his skin had turned dark by the time they were able to see him.

Houston police are currently awaiting the report of the post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. According to local media reports, ants were found crawling on Mobley's ears, and one side of his body had turned purple.

Tragically, Mr Mobley's parents have now lost three children in the span of 13 years.

