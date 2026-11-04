US Midterm Elections 2026: Democrats Retake Senate, Deal Major Blow To Trump As Republicans Face Possible Loss Of House Control | Google

Washington: Democrats have retaken control of the U.S. Senate, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican control of governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

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The midterm elections that came to a close Tuesday channeled voters’ deep frustration with high prices, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption. The House remains too early to call, but Democrats have already flipped seven seats as they try to win the majority in that chamber as well.

Democratic control of the Senate will profoundly reshape Trump’s final two years in office and likely hamstring his ability to push his agenda, including his hopes for sustaining a conservative shift to the Supreme Court.

Trump has promised he would use his veto power to block Democrats’ agenda, forecasting the potential for gridlock in Washington.

Democrats charted an extraordinary path to Senate victory through some of the most conservative states in the nation.

Josh Turek defeated Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Adam Hamilton ousted Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas as part of a cascade of stunning victories. James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas, Annie Andrews upset Darline Graham in South Carolina, Sherrod Brown beat Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio and Roy Cooper took an open North Carolina seat.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection in Georgia, defeating Rep. Mike Collins and denying Republicans a seat they had once seen as a top pickup opportunity. Rep. Chris Pappas won a Senate race in New Hampshire, defeating former Sen. John Sununu to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

In the House, Democrats were marching toward control after defeating six Republicans in key battleground races. Republican Reps. Tom Kean of New Jersey and three Republicans in Pennsylvania, Ryan Mackenzie, Scott Perry and Rob Bresnahan, lost reelection and Democrats won open seats in North Carolina and Kentucky. Democrats need a net gain of three seats for a majority.

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The elections will drastically shift power in Washington. Democrats had been cautiously optimistic heading into Tuesday as they watched Republicans spend the campaign’s final stretch pumping tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Trump won handily two years ago, and watched Trump campaign across some of the reddest states.

They had bet that discontent over Trump’s failure to stop inflation and perceptions that he's focused more on gilding the nation’s capital than easing their pain at the pump will turn the tide in their favor.

Republicans had held out hope their money advantage would help stem the tide, but they were bracing to lose control of the U.S. House and fighting to hang onto the U.S. Senate — an outcome that seemed unlikely earlier this year, given a map widely seen as favoring their party.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)