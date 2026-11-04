Amy Acton Defeats Vivek Ramaswamy In Ohio Governor Race, Set To Become First Woman To Lead State

Democrat Amy Acton is set to make history after defeating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election. Projected to succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine, Acton is poised to become the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

A physician and public health expert, Acton entered the gubernatorial race with a background in healthcare administration and public service. She rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she served as director of the Ohio Department of Health and helped oversee the state's initial response to the crisis.

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Her victory over Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate, marks a significant political development in a state where Republicans have held the governor's office for years.

Early Life And Education

Born Amy Leigh Stearns on February 16, 1966, Acton grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. She has spoken publicly about a difficult childhood marked by her parents' divorce, frequent relocations, neglect and abuse. She has described moving approximately 18 times before turning 12 and spending a winter living in a tent at a campground.

Acton has also spoken about being sexually abused by her stepfather during childhood. Her personal experiences later became a contentious issue during the 2026 gubernatorial campaign, when an advertisement backed by Ramaswamy's campaign featured her estranged mother.

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Despite her difficult upbringing, Acton pursued higher education and worked her way through school. She earned a bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University before obtaining her medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University in 1990. She subsequently completed a Master of Public Health degree at Ohio State University.

She also undertook training in paediatrics and preventive medicine, including time at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. Her experiences during the crack epidemic influenced her interest in preventive healthcare and broader public health initiatives.

Public Health Career And Role In Ohio's COVID-19 Response

Before entering electoral politics, Acton built a career in public health, preventive medicine and healthcare education. She served as a professor of maternal and child health and global public health at Ohio State University and directed Project L.O.V.E., a preventive healthcare initiative focused on children.

She also worked with the Columbus Foundation, where her responsibilities included community health programmes, youth homelessness initiatives and grant-making.

In February 2019, then-Republican Governor Mike DeWine appointed Acton director of the Ohio Department of Health, making her the first woman to hold the position.

She became one of the most visible public health officials in the state during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Appearing alongside DeWine at regular briefings, Acton helped guide Ohio's initial public health response, including early school closures and other restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Her decisions, however, attracted considerable political opposition. She faced protests outside her home, including demonstrations involving armed individuals and antisemitic imagery.

Amid mounting political pressure over pandemic-related restrictions, Acton resigned from her position in June 2020. She briefly continued advising DeWine before returning to the Columbus Foundation.

Her work during the pandemic subsequently earned her recognition, including the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's Profile in Courage Award in 2021. She was also named USA Today's Woman of the Year for Ohio in 2022.

2026 Gubernatorial Campaign Against Vivek Ramaswamy

Acton entered the 2026 gubernatorial race as the Democratic candidate, campaigning on issues including the rising cost of living, healthcare affordability, utility costs, education and government accountability.

She presented herself as a physician and public servant with administrative experience rather than a career politician. Her experience working under a Republican governor also became an important part of her pitch to voters, as she emphasised practical solutions and bipartisan cooperation.

Her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, was a biotech entrepreneur who had previously contested the 2024 US presidential election. Backed by President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans, Ramaswamy sought to retain the governorship for the Republican Party.

The campaign became increasingly contentious, with personal attacks and controversies drawing attention. One particularly controversial advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother became a major talking point, bringing her childhood experiences into the political debate.

Despite the intense contest, late-election polling showed Acton remaining competitive, with some surveys giving her a narrow advantage.

Amy Acton Defeats Vivek Ramaswamy, Set To Make History

Acton was projected as the winner on election night, November 3, with early returns showing her leading Ramaswamy by approximately 50-51% to 46%.

Her projected victory ends the Republican hold on Ohio's governorship and makes her the first woman elected to lead the state.

She is expected to succeed DeWine when she is sworn into office in early 2027. Her election also represents a significant milestone for Democrats in Ohio, particularly given the party's challenge in winning statewide offices in the traditionally Republican-leaning state.

Personal Life

Acton is married to Eric Acton, a teacher and coach. The couple have a blended family of six children.

Her journey from a difficult childhood in Youngstown to becoming a prominent public health official and now Ohio's governor-elect marks a significant chapter in her public life.

As she prepares to take office, Acton will face the challenge of translating her campaign promises on affordability, healthcare, education and government accountability into policy.