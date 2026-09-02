US May Tighten Child Passport Rules, Could Seek Parents’ Citizenship, Immigration Details

The United States may introduce stricter requirements for children applying for passports, with parents potentially required to provide proof of their citizenship or immigration status, according to a draft State Department guidance.

Focus on birthright citizenship

The proposed changes are being seen as part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to restrict birthright citizenship and curb so-called “birth tourism”, a practice in which foreign nationals travel to the US to give birth, allowing their children to acquire American citizenship.

Under the draft guidance, parents or legal guardians could be asked to submit documents establishing their citizenship or immigration status when applying for a passport for a child born in the US. These could include a US passport or birth certificate as proof of citizenship, or documents such as an I-94 form or permanent resident card.

The State Department said the information would help determine whether a child falls under the provisions of Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship.

Current passport requirements

At present, parents applying for a US passport for a child born in the country generally have to establish their relationship with the child and provide identification. While the application asks about a parent’s citizenship, documentary proof is not normally required.

Trump's executive orders

Trump’s initial executive order sought to limit automatic citizenship for US-born children unless at least one parent was a US citizen or lawful permanent resident. The US Supreme Court later ruled against the order, finding it violated the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.

A subsequent order issued on August 6 targets narrower categories, including children whose parents are foreign government employees or are accused of obtaining citizenship through fraud or commercial arrangements. The directive is expected to face further legal challenges.