US Strikes Iran Again After IRGC Targets Commercial Ships, American Troops In Middle East

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The US military has launched fresh strikes against Iran, saying the action comes in response to recent attempted attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and American troops stationed in the Middle East.

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The US Central Command announced on X that American forces began targeting IRGC positions in Iran at 12 p.m. ET.

"Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region", the post read.

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Separately, Iranian state media reported that four projectiles struck areas in the eastern vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Four projectiles had hit areas within the counties of Chabahar and Konarak," said the official IRNA news agency, citing provincial official Ali Khalilabadi. The report did not provide details about any casualties or damage caused by the strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz has remained shut for six months amid the ongoing conflict, while Washington has continued its naval blockade aimed at restricting access to Iranian ports.

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The latest escalation follows a US operation on Sunday, when American forces struck an Iranian island for the first time in several weeks. Washington said the strike targeted rocket launchers on Larak Island, with the stated objective of preventing Iran from laying additional mines along the key maritime route.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles towards US military installations in Jordan, though the incoming missiles were intercepted. The UAE separately said its forces had brought down an Iranian drone over its territorial waters.