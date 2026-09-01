Two Oil Tankers Hit In Strait Of Hormuz As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Two oil tankers were reportedly hit by unidentified projectiles while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, following renewed clashes between the United States and Iran. The incidents have increased concerns over the safety of one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

According to reports, maritime security consultancy Marisks said two crude carriers were targeted in separate incidents within a short period. One of the vessels, Sidr, operated by Saudi Arabia’s Bahri shipping company, was attacked northeast of Khasab in Oman.

Another tanker, Senegal Prosperity, managed by Sinokor, was struck by three projectiles while sailing east of Oman.

Both vessels were reportedly leaving the Persian Gulf when they came under attack. The incidents followed a report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which said a tanker had been hit by three unknown projectiles during an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK agency said the incident occurred around 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, but no casualties or environmental damage were reported.

Maritime security firm Vanguard Tech later identified the affected vessel as the Liberia-flagged Senegal Prosperity and said the crew remained safe despite damage to parts of the ship.

Shipping activity declines amid geopolitical tensions

Ship-tracking data showed that around five commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, below the 10-day average of about 14 vessels. The decline comes as tensions rise following military action involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy route, with nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies passing through the waterway before recent conflicts disrupted traffic.

The latest incidents came after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of a strong response following renewed exchanges of fire between the two sides. The escalation has revived concerns that further hostilities could disrupt crude shipments and increase pressure on global energy markets.