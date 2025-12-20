 US: Man Tries To Open Fire During Ohio Walmart Shoplifting Detention, Alert Staff Subdue Him; Watch Dramatic Showdown
US: Man Tries To Open Fire During Ohio Walmart Shoplifting Detention, Alert Staff Subdue Him; Watch Dramatic Showdown

A 21-year-old man attempted to open fire during a shoplifting detention at a Walmart in Canton, Ohio, on December 18. Bodycam footage shows the suspect pulling out a handgun and pulling the trigger but the weapon failed to fire. Alert loss prevention staff and an officer quickly tackled and subdued him.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Man Tries To Open Fire During Ohio Walmart Shoplifting Detention, Alert Staff Subdue Him | X/@LarryDJonesJr

A 21-year-old man attempted to open fire during a shoplifting detention at a Walmart in Canton, Ohio, on December 18. The incident ended without injuries after the suspect’s gun malfunctioned due to the absence of a round in the chamber, allowing quick-thinking staff to intervene.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Shane Newman, was being detained in a Walmart loss prevention office along with his accomplice, Katerina Jeffrey. Bodycam footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the tense moments leading up to the attempted shooting.

The video shows both suspects seated on a black couch as an officer places his bodycam on a desk while completing paperwork on a computer. Newman appears visibly nervous, fidgeting and chewing on his gloved fingers.

Moments later, Newman turns away from the camera, reaches into his shirt pocket, pulls out a handgun, and raises it toward the officer. He pulls the trigger, but the weapon fails to fire because no round was chambered.

A Walmart loss prevention employee immediately lunges forward, tackling Newman from the side and grabbing both him and the gun. The officer rushes in to assist, and a brief but intense struggle follows as the suspects are wrestled to the ground near the couch.

After the footage surfaced on X, several users praised the swift response of a white-shirted Walmart employee, with some speculating he may be a former Marine due to his decisive actions.

One user wrote, “Dude in the white shirt was/is also a #Marine. Based solely on the tie clasp.”

Another commented, “From a simple shoplifting charge to at least 10 years in jail. His cellmates are going to love him.”

A third added, “Glad the officer and Walmart employees were able to subdue him safely.”

Media reports say Newman and Jeffrey were taken into custody and charged, including attempted murder.

