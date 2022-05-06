US man opens emergency exit door of taxiing airplane, walks on wing

A passenger aboard a United Airlines flight opened an emergency exit and slid down the wing after the plane landed Thursday morning in Chicago, prompting his arrest, authorities said.

United Airlines confirmed the incident at O’Hare International Airport in a statement.

“This morning United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O’Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane,” the statement said.

“Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement. The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

The flight took off from San Diego on Wednesday night and landed at about 5 a.m. Thursday, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights.

"A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane," according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

"The subject then slid down the wing and onto the airfield," Chicago Police added.

Randy Frank Davila has been charged with reckless conduct, according to Chicago police.

Police said he was taken into custody "without incident" and charged with the misdemeanour. He will appear in court on June 27, CBS News reported.

The charges come as unruly passengers continue to disrupt flights, with some even trying to open doors mid-flight. In February, an American Airlines flight attendant had to hit a man with a coffee pot after he tried to open the passenger door mid-flight.

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its largest-ever fines: USD 81,950 for a passenger who allegedly hit a flight attendant, tried to open a cabin door, and headbutted and tried to kick crew members and passengers; and USD 77,272 for a woman who allegedly tried to "exit during flight" and repeatedly bit another passenger, the report added.

The FAA received more than 5,500 reports of unruly behaviour last year, and the spike in passenger outbursts has prompted some airlines to develop internal ban lists.

(with inputs PTI)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:58 PM IST