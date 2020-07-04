US Independence Day: At Mount Rushmore, Donald Trump says protesters seek to 'defame' heroes

Speaking to a largely maskless crowd at Mount Rushmore, President Donald Trump said Friday that protesters have waged "a merciless campaign to wipe out our history" amid demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

The sharp rebuke in a holiday address to mark the nation's independence follows weeks of protests across the nation, sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Some demonstrators have also destroyed or damaged Confederate monuments and statues honouring those who have benefited from slavery.

"This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore," Trump said, adding that some on the political left hope to "defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children." His speech, intended to rev up his conservative base, comes as Trump has seen his standing slump over his handling of the pandemic and response to protests and unrest around the country. With four months until the election, Trump's hopes for a second term - once buoyed by low unemployment and a roaring stock market - seem uncertain.