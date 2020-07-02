President Trump launches fresh salvo at China over COVID-19; slams 'Chinese aggression' at Sino-India border

China and US President Donald Trump do not seem to be on the best of terms recently. The western leader has repeatedly blamed the other country for the novel coronavirus outbreak, and in recent days the US has also backed India's move to ban Chinese apps, amongst other things.

Speaking on Thursday, July 2, Trump called it a "plague from China" that should have "never happened".

"We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over," he said.