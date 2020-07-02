President Trump launches fresh salvo at China over COVID-19; slams 'Chinese aggression' at Sino-India border

China and US President Donald Trump do not seem to be on the best of terms recently. The western leader has repeatedly blamed the other country for the novel coronavirus outbreak, and in recent days the US has also backed India's move to ban Chinese apps, amongst other things.
Speaking on Thursday, July 2, Trump called it a "plague from China" that should have "never happened".
"We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over," he said.
While being critical of China, the US has also made several statements that seem to indicate its support for India. US President Donald Trump has made a pitch for expansion of the G7 grouping by including India, Russia, Australia and South Korea. The western country also followed Germany's lead at the UN Security Council to delay a draft statement condemning the terrorist attack at the Karachi Stock Exchange.
Pakistan officials have blamed India for the attack, and the two countries had, one after the other indicated their displeasure with China's show of support by pushing back the release.
The elephant in the room however is the strained Indo-China relations that have emerged after the Galwan Valley clash. As per a Hindustan Times report, here too Trump has something to add. Stating that the US was "closely monitoring" the situation, the White House on Wednesday condemned Chinese 'aggression'.
“China’s aggressive stance along the India-China border fits with a larger a pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world and these action only confirm the true nature of the Chinese Communist Party”, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany quoted Trump to say.
(With inputs from agencies)
