Trump brags about 'massive testing' as US reports 54,357 COVID-19 cases in a single day

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 54,357 COVID-19 cases in a single day across the country. This is the new single-day record. According to the update of the CDC website, there are 54,357 new cases and 725 new deaths on Thursday.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States with the fatalities surpassing 128,400 as of Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday said that the rise in the COVID-19 numbers was because of the "massive" testing. He also said that the death rate in the country was down.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country. This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is DOWN. Also, younger people, who get better much easier and faster!"