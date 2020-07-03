Trump brags about 'massive testing' as US reports 54,357 COVID-19 cases in a single day

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 54,357 COVID-19 cases in a single day across the country. This is the new single-day record. According to the update of the CDC website, there are 54,357 new cases and 725 new deaths on Thursday.
According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States with the fatalities surpassing 128,400 as of Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday said that the rise in the COVID-19 numbers was because of the "massive" testing. He also said that the death rate in the country was down.
Taking to Twitter he wrote, "There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country. This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is DOWN. Also, younger people, who get better much easier and faster!"
On Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious-diseases expert, had said that the country is "not in total control" of the coronavirus pandemic. He warned that the COVID-19 cases could go up to 100,000 per day if the current trend "does not turn around."
Meanwhile, the pandemic response office at National Security Council which was disbanded by the Trump administration in 2018 will now be reopened at the State Department amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Security Council held an interagency meeting on Thursday to discuss plans for the office, which will fall under the leadership of a new position: coordinator for pandemics, CNN reported quoting a senior administration official.
(With input from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)