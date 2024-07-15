US: In A Victory For Donald Trump, Florida Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case

US President Donald Trump | PIC: AFP

In a huge win for Former US president Donald Trump a Florida judge appointed by Trump has dismissed the criminal case of mishandling top secret documents, saying the way that Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed was improper.

According to international media websites, Trump, who had been accused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret documents after leaving the White House.

According to reports, Judge Aileen Cannon ruled in favor of a partial stay of proceedings after lawyers for the 78-year-old requested time to assess a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling in question asserts that a former president has broad immunity from prosecution."

Former President Trump's Motion to Dismiss Indictment Based on the Unlawful Appointment and Funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith is GRANTED," Judge Aileen wrote in her order.

"The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith's appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution.", the order stated.

The said documents were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence after the former US president had left the White House. A search warrant was served by the FBI and some 11,000 papers were found by the agency at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022.

Donald Trump is also running for president in 2024 Presidential elections.

