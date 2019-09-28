US homilies for Pakistan & India

United Nations: The US has asked Pakistan why it is only bothered about the human rights of Muslims in Kashmir and is not highlighting the "horrific conditions" that continue to exist for the members of the community throughout China.

Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, during a briefing at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not speaking out against China, which has detained an estimated one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims in Xinjiang province.

The US also asked Pakistan to prosecute terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, saying the reduction of the Indo-Pak tensions would depend on Islamabad's seriousness in taking action against those who engage in "cross-border infiltration".

When asked about President Donald Trump's offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, Wells said, "I think Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has made it clear that he's not seeking mediation." However, the president is willing to mediate, if asked by both parties, she said.

At the same time, the US hopes to see "rapid action" by India to lift restrictions imposed in Kashmir and release of those detained, a senior official has said, a day after President Donald Trump offered to arbitrate or mediate between India and Pakistan to ease their tensions.