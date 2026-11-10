US Exposes Global Visa Fraud Networks Using Fake Recruitment Agencies, Forged Documents And Student Records In Major Crackdown | File photo

Washington: The US State Department has disclosed that malicious actors are exploiting fraudulent recruitment agencies, fabricated paperwork and falsified educational transcripts to subvert American visa protocols, highlighting enforcement actions spanning multiple international jurisdictions as the administration intensifies oversight of high-demand professional and academic entry pathways.

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"Fraudsters use sham staffing firms, forged documents, and fake student records to try to cheat the U.S. visa system," the department stated in a series of posts published on its official X account.

"Under President Trump and @SecRubio, the State Department is exposing these schemes, revoking fraudulent visas, and protecting our country from exploitation," the platform statement added.

Detailing specific enforcement actions, the department outlined an initial case in an unnamed Caribbean nation, where malicious petitioners masquerading as commercial staffing enterprises used unregistered intermediaries to solicit foreign personnel, charging exorbitant and illicit fees.

These actors assigned individuals to unapproved employment arrangements under exploitative conditions through falsified labour agreements, driving regional visa overstay rates up by more than four times, according to federal officials.

The American embassy subsequently flagged dozens of petitions involving hundreds of workers while initiating joint criminal investigations.

A second operation targeted educational and cultural exchange programmes, in which a recruitment syndicate established an illicit operation to secure American exchange placements for unqualified candidates through fabricated academic transcripts and misrepresentations regarding student enrolment status.

In response, consular authorities strengthened screening protocols, successfully identifying 30 additional fraudulent syndicates and resulting in 250 visa rejections.

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Furthermore, the department highlighted a case involving immigrant visa applicants in an undisclosed South American territory who used fraudulent judicial, police and penal documents to conceal their criminal backgrounds.

The local US embassy moved towards fully digital credential verification, prompting a joint investigation with municipal law enforcement that resulted in dozens of denials and more than 15 arrests.

A fourth syndicate was uncovered facilitating East African nationals, some of whom presented potential security vulnerabilities, in fraudulently assuming alternative nationalities through counterfeit records generated by compromised intermediaries.

Authorities reiterated their call for public assistance in identifying illicit operations, directing individuals to an online reporting portal established on September 23.

Upon unveiling the reporting mechanism, officials stressed that visa fraud encompasses fabricated travel histories, broker-facilitated fraudulent marriages, shell corporations, fictitious employment proposals and the facilitation of birth tourism.

The agency affirmed its ongoing commitment to holding offenders accountable through visa revocations and criminal referrals to law enforcement agencies.

This heightened scrutiny of staffing intermediaries and academic records carries significant implications for India, which remains the leading global contributor of skilled professionals and international students entering the United States.

Previously, the State Department announced on October 31 that more than 300,000 visas had been revoked under the direction of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, citing offences related to criminal activity, public security risks, immigration violations and fraudulent practices.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)